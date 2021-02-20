fatal crash

Driver killed after striking car, utility pole in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident that resulted in one car striking a utility pole in Fayetteville on Friday night.

Fayetteville police responded to a crash just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Raeford Road and Ireland Drive. The driver of the vehicle that struck the utility pole has not been identified at this time.

Officials did not give the status of the occupants of the other vehicle.

Drivers are asked to avoid Raeford Road between Ireland Drive and Montclair Road as officers investigate.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at(910) 751-382 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecar crashfatal crashfayetteville newscrash
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Child dies after car crashes into Robeson Co. creek; father charged
2 Robeson County teens killed in Scotland County wreck
At least 6 dead in massive north Texas pileup
Texas nurse reports for work after crawling out of deadly pileup
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mrs. North Carolina, 80 other pageant contestants stranded in Texas
Fayetteville police seek endangered brothers believed to be with mother
One dead in shooting at Chapel Hill apartment complex
LATEST: Wake Co. accepting Group 3 vaccine requests Monday
Troubleshooter helps Durham woman after spa keeps charging her
New guidance give providers leeway to turn away out-of-state vaccine seekers
Working from home saves money for workers and businesses
Show More
Cancer patients 'frustrated' by revised state vaccine priorities
Durham Police investigate after man shot and killed on NC 55
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
Body cam shows police bust women dressed as 'grannies' to get vaccine
6 kids among 9 hurt in apartment gas explosion, cause under investigation
More TOP STORIES News