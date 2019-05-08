Driver known for STAYUMBL plate has warrant out for arrest in Wake County

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The driver known for her STAYUMBL license plate, previously charged in an incident involving a bus in Durham, now has a warrant out for her arrest in Wake County.

According to the arrest warrant, Diana Mems, also known as Diana Roy, failed to appear in court on May 6 to face citations for expired registration and improper turn. Her attorney filed a motion stating that she failed to appear due to a "misplaced file."

On top of those citations, a Wake County grand jury indicted Mems on April 23 on charges of speeding and careless and reckless driving. According to court documents, on Jan. 17, she was seen on Glenwood Avenue going 68 mph in a 45 mph zone. She also carelessly changed lanes at an excessive speed, the documents say.

Mems was charged with careless and reckless driving, illegal passing, and impeding traffic last month in connection to an incident involving a Durham school bus driver that was caught on camera.

"I finally found her y'all, I finally found her," bus driver Jacquanna Barrett-Lewis was heard saying on the recorded video posted to social media.

"She comes flying from behind me, over to the next lane right in front of me, and starts tapping on brakes immediately," Barrett-Lewis told ABC11 at the time.

Mems was already known to officers.

Durham police told ABC11 that she's been involved in 31 wrecks since 2000 and they have received numerous complaints over the last six months.

In fact, you can find warnings online to stay out of STAYUMBL's way.

Users on Reddit have questioned her motive and called her the "ultimate scam artist."

One NextDoor app user wrote: "STAYUMBL was one of the reasons that I ended up getting a dash cam."

Mems has since changed out her license-plate number.

Michael Jones, the attorney who is representing her in the district cases, said "he expects both charges to be cleared."
