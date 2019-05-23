Driver known for STAYUMBL plate taken to jail, ordered to turn over driver's license

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The driver known for her STAYUMBL license plate, previously charged in an incident involving a bus in Durham and wanted on multiple warrants in Wake County, went to jail Thursday.
Diana Mems was first scheduled to appear in court on May 6 to face citations for expired registration and improper turn. Her attorney filed a motion stating that she failed to appear because of a "misplaced file." She missed her next court appearance, too, which was to face charges of speeding and reckless driving. That missed court date landed her a failure to appear charge.
On top of those citations, a Wake County grand jury indicted Mems on April 23 on charges of speeding and careless and reckless driving. That's because, on Jan. 17, she was seen on Glenwood Avenue going 68 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to court documents.
But Mems finally faced a judge Thursday afternoon.
She was taken into custody following her appearance and ordered to surrender her driver's license.
During her court appearance, the district attorney noted Mems' missed court dates.
"This is the fourth time I've been in court for Diana Mems and this is the first time I've laid eyes on her," the prosecutor said.
According to the state, Mems has nine aliases, three social security cards and six driver's licenses.
Mems' bond is set at $10,000. If released, she will be subject to electronic monitoring.
ABC11 previously reported on an incident in Durham involving Mems and a school bus driver that was caught on camera.
"I finally found her y'all, I finally found her," bus driver Jacquanna Barrett-Laws was heard saying on the recorded video posted to social media.
"She comes flying from behind me, over to the next lane right in front of me, and starts tapping on brakes immediately," Barrett-Laws told ABC11 at the time.
Mems was already known to officers.
Durham police told ABC11 that she's been involved in 31 wrecks since 2000 and they have received numerous complaints during the past six months.
In fact, you can find warnings online to stay out of STAYUMBL's way.
Users on Reddit have questioned her motive and called her the "ultimate scam artist."
Prosecutors told ABC11 that they are working with the Department of Insurance to see whether Mems is invovled in any financial schemes.
"We certainly don't know if that's going on, but there is a pattern here that is concerning," District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said. "One that we feel like needs to be investigated."
One NextDoor app user wrote: "STAYUMBL was one of the reasons that I ended up getting a dash cam."
Mems has since changed her license-plate number.
