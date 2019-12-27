Driver rescued after crashing into utility pole, tree in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A driver had to be rescued after crashing into a utility pole in Raleigh on Thursday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Oberlin Road at Wade Avenue.

The driver collided with the pole before slamming into a tree, according to police. The car stopped in a nearby parking lot with the driver pinned inside. They were rescued and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They are expected to recover.

Debris from the impact of the crash flew across a parking lot and broke a window of a nearby business.

Speed is believed to have been a factor, according to police.
