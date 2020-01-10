Driver caught on camera passing traffic on I-540 shoulder arrested for aggressive driving

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The driver who was seen on dash camera passing cars on the Interstate 540 shoulder several times has been caught, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Nathan Thorp of Knightdale was arrested for aggressive driving Friday around 7:25 a.m. when a trooper saw his black Ford Fusion passing several cars in the emergency lane of I-540 near Capital Blvd.

He was taken to the Wake County jail and given $2,000 bond.

Nathan Thorp



ABC11 first told you about the driver after video of him passing traffic was posted to Reddit.

The man who captured the video wanted to remain anonymous but said he had seen that car do the same thing on five different occasions in five months.

He said he first captured the shoulder pass maneuver in early August just days after he installed the dash camera on his car.

"It passed at a pretty good rate of speed, maybe 20 miles an hour faster than I was going. So I saved the video and didn't really think much of it," he said.

A couple of months later on Halloween, he captured another shoulder pass.

This time the car pulled back into the roadway -- across all three lanes of traffic -- nearly cutting off a driver in the far left lane.

That night he compared the two videos.

"I went back and realized it was the same car," he said

"If I've captured them five times, then I can't imagine how many times they've actually done this," he said.

Investigators are conferring with the Wake County District Attorney's Office regarding the other recorded videos to see if Thorp will face more charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyraleighreckless drivingspeedingtraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Infants' Tylenol packaging leads to $6.3 million settlement
'Bad wig bandit' on FBI Most Wanted List for NC robberies
Death, cult rumors surround case of 2 missing kids
High school student discovers new planet
Boeing workers say 'clowns' designed plane before deadly crashes: Report
Snapchat, Tinder hid rape evidence, Raleigh woman says
Man shot near Tarboro Subway, suspect in custody: Police
Show More
The 411: 21 to own a cell phone?
It's going to thunder, so will we see snow?
Search suspended for 2 fishermen on NC coast
Taco Bell giving workers raises, new benefits
NC seafood company falsely relabels product
More TOP STORIES News