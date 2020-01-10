Driver caught on camera passing traffic on I-540 shoulder arrested for aggressive driving

Nathan Thorp of Knightdale was arrested for aggressive driving Friday around 7:25 a.m. when a trooper saw his black Ford Fusion passing several cars in the emergency lane of I-540 near Capital Blvd.
He was taken to the Wake County jail and given $2,000 bond.
ABC11 first told you about the driver after video of him passing traffic was posted to Reddit.
The man who captured the video wanted to remain anonymous but said he had seen that car do the same thing on five different occasions in five months.
He said he first captured the shoulder pass maneuver in early August just days after he installed the dash camera on his car.
"It passed at a pretty good rate of speed, maybe 20 miles an hour faster than I was going. So I saved the video and didn't really think much of it," he said.
A couple of months later on Halloween, he captured another shoulder pass.
This time the car pulled back into the roadway -- across all three lanes of traffic -- nearly cutting off a driver in the far left lane.
That night he compared the two videos.
"I went back and realized it was the same car," he said
"If I've captured them five times, then I can't imagine how many times they've actually done this," he said.
Investigators are conferring with the Wake County District Attorney's Office regarding the other recorded videos to see if Thorp will face more charges.