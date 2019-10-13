car crash

Driver seriously injured after hitting tree in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was seriously injured after driving off the road into a ditch early Sunday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, it happened around 2 a.m. on Hilltop Road in Fuquay-Varina.

Firefighters found a Volkswagen in a ditch with the driver pinned inside.

After being extricated, the driver was taken to WakeMed in serious condition.

ABC11 crews on the scene were told by officials the driver laid down 325 feet of skid marks once they crossed the railroad tracks.

Crews said one tree that was hit had visible damage and a second tree fell due to the impact of the crash.
