Driver shot in Durham, car seen riddled with bullet holes

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Cornwallis Drive on Monday morning.

A man was said to be in serious condition and a red sedan was seen riddled with bullet holes. Police say someone opened fire on the car around 9 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

A red sedan was seen riddled with bullet holes on Monday morning on Fayetteville Street.




The driver then kept driving before hitting another car and coming to a stop.

The driver is expected to recover. The driver of the other car, a woman, had minor injuries. There is no suspect information at this point.

ABC11 is working to learn more.
