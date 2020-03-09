Driver shot in Durham, car seen riddled with bullet holes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5997342" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A red sedan was seen riddled with bullet holes on Monday morning on Fayetteville Street.

#UPDATE @DurhamPoliceNC still at scene of morning drive time shooting on Fayetteville St at Cornwallis. Driver of bullet riddled car in serious condition, expected to recover. No suspect info or motive yet. More today and live at noon on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/dClF20MEeP — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) March 9, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Cornwallis Drive on Monday morning.A man was said to be in serious condition and a red sedan was seen riddled with bullet holes. Police say someone opened fire on the car around 9 a.m.The driver then kept driving before hitting another car and coming to a stop.The driver is expected to recover. The driver of the other car, a woman, had minor injuries. There is no suspect information at this point.ABC11 is working to learn more.