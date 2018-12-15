U.S. & WORLD

Driver nearly runs over pedestrian, then slaps him

EMBED </>More Videos

A slap to the face was so loud, a cell phone camera captured the sharp sound from approximately 35 feet away. That slap was the climax to a road rage incident at the corner of Wood

BETHESDA, Md. --
A slap to the face was so loud, a cell phone camera captured the sharp sound from approximately 35 feet away.

That slap was the climax to a road rage incident in Bethesda, Maryland.

Police told WJLA the driver of a jeep nearly hit a male pedestrian as he walked in a crosswalk.

"The biggest thing to me was the sound, it was very loud," said Donald Bushman who recorded the incident on his cell phone.

Bushman was standing outside a restaurant where he works at the time.

The video shows the pedestrian later use his cell phone to get the driver's license plate number.

The driver, Christos Gerrassimou, 24, is now charged with second-degree assault.

"It's kind of something that needs to be taken more seriously by both fronts, suggested Bushman. "That are either looking down at their phone or don't really care about their surroundings," he added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian walkwayroad rageMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Largest known diamond in North America found
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Texas federal judge declares Obamacare unconstitutional
Who is Mick Mulvaney, Trump's new acting chief of staff?
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Lumberton police officer fatally struck while investigating crash
Make sure glitter is actually edible before you eat it, FDA warns
Largest known diamond in North America found
Megachurch pastor defends wife's $200K Lamborghini gift
2 displaced after Garner duplex fire
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Cary-based group makes Christmas wish come true for family fighting cancer
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sanford shooting
Show More
Wake Forest wins third straight state title in dramatic fashion
Texas federal judge declares Obamacare unconstitutional
2 Wake Co. men charged with sex crimes against boy, 14, they met online
Heavy rain for the weekend, flash flooding causing some problems
UNC Board of Governors 'cannot support' trustees' Silent Sam plan
More News