Driver still on the run after hitting, killing man in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver is still on the loose after hitting and killing a man in Fayetteville, police said.The crash occurred at 8:17 p.m., where Fayetteville Police officers said they responded to the report of a man that was hit along the 6800 block of Buttermore Drive.A preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 BMW was traveling east on Buttermere drive when the driver ran off the road and hit a man before overturning in the front yard of a home. The driver of the BMW fled the scene.The man, 33-year-old Joel Camacho Ortiz, was transferred to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died of his injuries.Officers have closed the 6800 block of Buttermere Drive as the investigation is still ongoing.Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville POlice DEpartment at (10) 433-1807.