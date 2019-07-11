Driver used case of beer as booster seat for 2-year-old, police say

NORTH PERTH, ONTARIO, Canada. (WTVD) -- A motorist in Canada is accused of using a case of beer as a booster seat for a 2-year-old, according to Ontario Provincial Police.



Police say the toddler was unharmed.

The driver was charged with failing to ensure a child properly seat-belted.

The OPP also said in a tweet that children under 40lbs require a car seat and those under 8 years old, 80lbs and 4'9" require a booster seat.
