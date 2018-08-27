Driver waving machete at deputy prompts pursuit in Johnston County

A driver waving a machete at a deputy prompted a pursuit in Johnston County Monday afternoon.Around 1:20 p.m., a deputy attempted to stop 58-year-old Charles Terry Poole for driving without a valid driver's license.Authorities said Poole refused to stop and began to wave a machete out the window of his car while he was driving.While deputies were pursuing Poole, officials said he almost struck two school buses head on.Deputies used a Pursuit Intervention Technique to end the chase.The chase ended near the CVS Pharmacy on Highway 42.At the end of the chase, a struggle between Poole, deputies and a sheriff K9 ensued.Poole and a deputy were transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.