u.s. & world

Las Vegas letting drivers pay parking tickets with school supplies donation

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas drivers who get a ticket now have the temporary option of donating school supplies in lieu of paying their fine in cash.

The city's council approved a measure earlier this month allowing donations of school supplies in place of cash payment through July 19. To qualify, drivers must present new school supplies of equal or greater value to their ticket. A receipt is required, and the donation must be made within 30 days of the citation.

City officials recommend donating pencils, pens, erasers, markers, rulers, scissors, and copy paper, among other items. The supplies the city collects will be donated to Teacher Exchange, a nonprofit organization, and distributed to public school teachers in southern Nevada.

Those with public safety violations are not eligible to participate.

The city instituted a similar program over the holidays in which drivers could donate new toys to satisfy their parking tickets. The toys were then donated to the Salvation Army.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
las vegasnevadawhat's trendingeducationbuzzworthyparkingu.s. & worlddonations
U.S. & WORLD
Elderly woman proves you're never too old for a Slip'N Slide
12-year-old contracts rare flesh-eating bacteria on vacation
Democratic debate: What to know ahead of night 2
Trump asks for census delay after court bars citizenship question
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pool at center of racist controversy to close at end of 2019 season
Brothers rescued from Johnston Co. river after reporting gator in water
Discrepancies emerge in Moore County teacher sex case
Rocky Mount man traveled to Mebane to meet minor for sex, sheriff says
Human error blamed for rock wall fall that killed 12-year-old
VIDEO: Snake hitches ride on windshield of car
Body cam video released in deadly Durham officer-involved shooting
Show More
Gentrification, affordable housing focus of meeting in Raleigh
VIDEO: Driver jumps out of moving car, runs into traffic after police chase
Teacher pulls gun after being cut off at McDonald's drive-thru: police
Authorities issue warnings after 7 rip current deaths in North Carolina
Raleigh Police investigate bank robbery on Capital Blvd
More TOP STORIES News