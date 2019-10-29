Drivers run for their lives as fire breaks out on highway median in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Drivers were running for their lives when a grass fire erupted along a highway median outside of Sacramento over the weekend.

The terrifying scene was captured on video by a good Samaritan who helped guide the drivers to safety.

The incident happened near I-5 in Natomas.

"A lot of the cars were trying to get away from the median, and they were going to the shoulder. And then the fire caught on the shoulder as well and they were trapped," Gerald Contreras said. "People just had that unknown that was scaring them, and they wanted out."

Several cars were charred after drivers decided to abandon their vehicles to escape the flames.

There were no reports of any major injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brush firefireaccidentcar fire
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another fatal shooting in Durham makes 6 shot in 16 hours
Chapel Hill firefighter battling cancer one month after losing wife
Fayetteville, Cumberland County on pace to exceed 2018's homicide number
New device? Don't fall for this activation scam
Rent in Raleigh and Durham rising at a faster rate than US
Wake County man accused of peeping into Holly Springs bedroom
First-look at Cary's new multi-million dollar regional library
Show More
'Disappointed': Smokable hemp farmers react after ban passes
Apples sold in NC being recalled due to listeria
School warns parents of possible financial aid scam
Customer threatens to give Durham store employee HIV
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
More TOP STORIES News