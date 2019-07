POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pontoon boat that was partially hanging off the Turner Shoals Dam is now back at the docks.The owners told officials they thought the vessel was secured enough; however, it broke free during Sunday's severe weather After waiting out high water levels and heavy winds, crews were able to safely remove the boat on Tuesday.NC Wildlife officers connected their boat to a tree and then connected a winch to the pontoon to pull it to shore.The Columbus Fire Department posted the rescue on Facebook. It was viewed more than 42,000 times.The dam was not damaged.