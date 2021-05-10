drowning

46-year-old man's body recovered from waters at Busco Beach, Wayne County deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 46-year-old man's body was recovered on Sunday evening after he drowned at Busco Beach in Goldsboro, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Despite the location being a popular ATV location, the man is not believed to have been driving at the time of his death.

Authorities are waiting to notify the next of kin before the man can be identified.

This is the second reported death at Busco Beach in less than two weeks.

