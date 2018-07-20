The Fayetteville Police Department's gang unit seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana, 10 guns and more than $70,000 during a drug bust that spanned several locations in Fayetteville on Monday and Tuesday, including a fully functioning day care facility.Police also found more than 1/2 kilogram of cocaine, more than one ounce of heroin. and a 2013 Audi Q7 SUV.It happened Monday as police were following up on an investigation involving narcotic-trafficking organizations. Authorities said the investigation had been going on for several months.The first warrant was executed at an apartment in the Addison Ridge complex.Alvin Davis III, a 27-year-old employee of Food Lion, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking Cocaine, Conspiracy to Trafficking, Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances, Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substances, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.On Tuesday, an additional search warrant was executed at a home in the 1000 block of Ronald Reagan Drive. During the investigation, detectives learned the home was the site of Tori's Playhouse, a day care center.No children were at the day care center at the time the search warrant was executed.Reshod J. Everett, a 32-year-old employee of the United States Postal Service, and co-operator of the day care center, was charged with Trafficking in Marijuana by Possession, Trafficking in Marijuana by Manufacture, Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession, Trafficking in Cocaine by Manufacture, Conspire to Traffic in Marijuana, Conspire to Traffic in Cocaine, Maintain a Dwelling for Keeping/Selling Controlled Substances, Trafficking in Marijuana by Possession, Trafficking in Heroin by Possession, Trafficking in Heroin by Manufacture, Possession With Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Conspire to Traffic in Heroin.Victoria L. Everett, the 34-year-old owner of the day care, was charged with Trafficking in Marijuana by Possession, Trafficking in Heroin by Possession, Trafficking in Heroin by Manufacture, Possession With Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Maintain a Dwelling for Keeping/Selling Controlled Substances and Conspire to Traffic in Heroin.Detectives also seized marijuana "gummies" and marijuana "cookies" from the day care, along with six firearms.