Drunk man rides horse onto California Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

A man who tested twice the legal limit for alcohol rode his horse onto the 91 freeway on his birthday, according to the CHP. (CHP Santa Fe Springs)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. --
A man who tested twice the legal limit for alcohol rode his horse onto the 91 freeway on his birthday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded around 1 a.m. Saturday to a report of a man riding a white horse on the eastbound 91 from Paramount Boulevard to Downey Avenue. Officers found the man on his horse after he had exited at Downey and rode into Bellflower.

They stopped the man and administered field sobriety tests, with results of .21 and .19 percent - or more than double the legal limit.

The man was arrested and booked for riding a horse under the influence.

He was identified as Luis Alfredo Perez of Placentia, with police documents indicating he turned 29 years old shortly before he was spotted on the freeway.

His horse Guera was unharmed and was released to Perez's mother.

The CHP offered a simple message to the public: "No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated," the agency wrote on Twitter.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIhorsesCHPfreewayCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Show More
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
More News