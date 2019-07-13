Wayne County man charged with raping 13-year-old girl, deputies say

DUDLEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 19-year-old man for the rape of a 13-year-old girl.In May, the sheriff's office says it was notified of an inappropriate sexual relationship between the man and a 13-year-old girl.Genaro Manuel Morales Barrios, 19, was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory rape of a child.Barrios is being held under a $250,000 bond.