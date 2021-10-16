Sports

Duke loses third in a row with 48-0 trouncing at Virginia

Virginia tailback Wayne Taulapapa is tackled by Duke Blue Devils safety Lummie Young IV (23) during the second quarter Saturday in Charlottesville, Va. (Mike Caudill)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Brennan Armstrong threw for two first-half touchdowns and ran for another and Virginia scored on all six possessions before halftime in a 48-0 victory over Duke, its seventh straight in the series.

Armstrong hit Dontayvion Wicks on a 20-yard corner route and Jelani Wood with five seconds left in the first half as the Cavaliers (5-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) built a 34-0 lead. The touchdown just before halftime came as intermittent rain began to fall more significantly, sending fans to the exits.

The victory margin was the Cavaliers' largest since they beat VMI 49-0 in 2013, and largest in an ACC game since they beat Miami 48-0 in 2007.

The Blue Devils (3-4, 0-3) arrived third in the league with an average of 496.8 yards of offense but mounted just one drive in the first half. It ended when Matt Alswanger banged a 25-yard field goal attempt off the left upright. A fourth-and-5 pass from the Cavaliers' 19 was batted down in the third quarter.

Duke had a first-and-goal chance at the Virginia 1 in the closing minutes, but a first down run yielded no gain and backup quarterback Riley Leonard fumbled on the next play with T.C. Harrison recovering to preserve the shutout.

Armstrong, second nationally with an average of 410 passing yards coming into the game, had 296 by halftime and finished with 364. He also scored on a 7-yard run and saw Keytaon Thompson turn a shovel pass into a 19-yard completion. Thompson ran it on from the 1 on the next play.

Signs that it might be a tough day for the Blue Devils came quickly. They twice dropped interception opportunities in the first half. The first turned into a crazy play as Jeremiah Lewis made a play on the ball, had it go through his hands and up into the air where Billy Kemp ran under it for a 21-yard gain.

The Blue Devils have a bye next weekend, then play at No. 16 Wake Forest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamvirginiaduke blue devilscollege football
Copyright © 2021 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TOP STORIES
Sunny and chilly Sunday, but cold front bringing storms tonight
NC State Fair: Everything to know before you go
Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says
Gunman shoots 3 Texas deputies from behind, killing one: police
'Apologize or resign:' Protesters make demands of Lt. Gov. Robinson
Wilson man charged with murder in woman's stabbing death
Show More
Carolina Panthers place RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve
Rocky Mount woman loses $1,000 trying to get free grant
COVID-19 threatens to impact holiday plans for second year
Edgecombe Co. sheriff says mental illness played role in knife attack
LATEST: CDC tells states to be ready to vaccinate children
More TOP STORIES News