DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kyle Filipowski scored 25 points to lead No. 2 Duke to an easy 92-54 victory against Dartmouth on Monday night as the season tipped off for both teams.

Jeremy Roach added 14 points and Caleb Foster had 15 off the bench.

The Blue Devils led 42-21 at halftime and steadily increased their lead in the second half.

This story will be updated.