Duke's Tre Jones named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists per game. He also averaged 42.3 percent shooting from the field. Jones started all 31 games he played in, helping Duke to a 25-6 record, 15-5 in the ACC.
Tre Jones is our Player of the Year 𝘢𝘯𝘥 Defensive Player of the Year!— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 9, 2020
He averages...
🔥 16.2 points per game
🤝 6.4 assists per game
🔓 1.8 steals per game
🎥↓ pic.twitter.com/1zmLjyPtp8
Jones was also named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year. Jones averaged 1.8 steals a game.
RELATED | Carey, Robinson help No. 12 Duke beat rival UNC 89-76
The Blue Devils earned the ACC's fourth seed, capping the regular season with an 89-76 win against North Carolina on Saturday.
Jones joined teammate Vernon Carey, the leading vote-getter, on the All-ACC first team. Carey averaged 17.8 points per game, grabbing 8.8 rebounds. Elijah Hughes (Syracuse), Jordan Nwora (Louisville) and John Mooney (Notre Dame) were all first-team selections.
RELATED | 16-year-old Duke fan battling brain tumor receives game ball
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks made the second team along with N.C. State's Markell Johnson. UNC freshman Cole Anthony was a third-team pick.
Florida State's Leonard Hamilton, a North Carolina native, was named the ACC's Coach of the Year. FSU won the ACC regular season and is the top seed for the ACC Tournament, which starts on Tuesday in Greensboro.