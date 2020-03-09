Sports

Duke's Tre Jones named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Duke guard Tre Jones (3) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke sophomore Tre Jones was named ACC Player of the Year on Monday.

Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists per game. He also averaged 42.3 percent shooting from the field. Jones started all 31 games he played in, helping Duke to a 25-6 record, 15-5 in the ACC.



Jones was also named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year. Jones averaged 1.8 steals a game.

The Blue Devils earned the ACC's fourth seed, capping the regular season with an 89-76 win against North Carolina on Saturday.

Jones joined teammate Vernon Carey, the leading vote-getter, on the All-ACC first team. Carey averaged 17.8 points per game, grabbing 8.8 rebounds. Elijah Hughes (Syracuse), Jordan Nwora (Louisville) and John Mooney (Notre Dame) were all first-team selections.

North Carolina's Garrison Brooks made the second team along with N.C. State's Markell Johnson. UNC freshman Cole Anthony was a third-team pick.

Florida State's Leonard Hamilton, a North Carolina native, was named the ACC's Coach of the Year. FSU won the ACC regular season and is the top seed for the ACC Tournament, which starts on Tuesday in Greensboro.
