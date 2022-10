ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you are a family caregiver or a professional who works with those with chronic or serious illness, chances are you're in need in some support.

The Duke Caregiver Community Event offers insights from experts and ways to connect with services and support systems.

The conference is happening October 18 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham.

(More information.)