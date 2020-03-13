Duke Energy won't disconnect power for nonpayment of bills as coronavirus causes financial hardship

RELATED: GrubHub suspending collection of up to $100 million in fees to help independent restaurants impacted by coronavirus
The company is suspending disconnection for those reasons effective immediately.
An important update from Duke Energy & Piedmont Natural Gas regarding #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BXN0j1GazK— Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) March 13, 2020
That applies to all home and business accounts in Florida, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Also on Friday, President Donald Trump announced that he was waiving interest for all student loans held by federal government agencies until further notice.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Trump declares national state of emergency over virus outbreak; Pelosi announces aid deal
How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy
Gloria Gaynor releases TikTok hand-washing video set to 'I Will Survive' to encourage good hygiene during virus outbreak
How to clean your phone to protect yourself from COVID-19