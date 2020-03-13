Business

Duke Energy won't disconnect power for nonpayment of bills as coronavirus causes financial hardship

Duke Energy announced on Friday that it will not disconnect power for nonpayment of bills effective immediately to help customers dealing with the financial impact of coronavirus.

The company is suspending disconnection for those reasons effective immediately.



That applies to all home and business accounts in Florida, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Also on Friday, President Donald Trump announced that he was waiving interest for all student loans held by federal government agencies until further notice.

