Duke Energy helicopter crashes in woods near Eden power plant

EDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Injuries were reported after a Duke Energy helicopter crashed in the woods near an Eden power plant on Wednesday afternoon, ABC-affiliate WXLV reports.

Rockingham County deputies were called out to the crash along Rosewood Road around 1:30 p.m. On arrival, officers found that a helicopter crashed into the woods.

Authorities did not specify how many injuries were at this time.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
