Duke Energy keeping crews close to home ahead of Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As North Carolina watches and waits for Hurricane Dorian to move up the east coast, Duke Energy crews are getting ready to deal with possible effects from the storm.
Those plans don't include sending crews to other states - at least for now.
A spokesperson told ABC11 about Duke Energy's plans to keep the lights on if the storm hits the Tar Heel State.
"We're tracking Hurricane Dorian as it comes towards the Florida coast and up the North Carolina coast," Jeff Brooks said. "The challenge is that Duke Energy serves both Florida and the Carolinas, so we are keeping our crews here in the Carolinas at home in the local communities so we can serve those customers first and foremost.
"But we are exploring options of additional resources that are available should we need them in the state," Brooks added.
If your power does go out during the storm, be sure to report it on Duke Energy's website or text the word "out" to 57801.
