More than 10,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in the Raleigh-Cary area on Sunday evening.As of 7:30 p.m., 10,558 people are affected by the outage, according to the Duke Energy outage map The outage reaches from western Raleigh and into parts of eastern Cary.The first outage was reported just before 6:30 p.m.Power is expected to be restored at 8:45 p.m.A cause of the outage has not been reported at this time.