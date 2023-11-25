Duke surges past Pitt 27-19, becomes bowl eligible

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke clinched bowl eligibility on Saturday with a 27-19 victory against Pitt.

The Blue Devils took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 10-3 in the period to break a 10-10 halftime tie and never looked back.

Grayson Loftis threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns while completing 18-of-34 passes with one interception for Duke (6-5, 3-4 ACC).

Jordan Moore caught seven passes for 84 yards including a 31-yard touchdown catch for the Blue Devils.

Duke had lost two in a row and four of its last five before rallying on Senior Day to close the regular season on a high note.

Pitt fell to 3-8 overall, 2-5 in the ACC.

This story will be updated.