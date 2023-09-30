Duke seeks first 5-0 start since 1994 in primetime bout with Notre Dame

For the first time in more than 400 episodes, ESPN's College GameDay is making a trip to Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Duke Blue Devils will play one of the biggest football games in school history Saturday night.

Duke is looking for the team's first 5-0 start since 1994. The team will seek that undefeated start under the bright lights of primetime against one of the most iconic programs in college football.

Duke and Notre Dame kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC11. The game starts hours after ESPN College GameDay, the premiere pre-game show, makes its first ever visit to Durham.

The big challenge for Duke will be ending the Fighting Irish's 29-game winning streak in regular-season matchups against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. Notre Dame recently extended that streak in a game against North Carolina State on Sept. 9.

Duke has already risen up to a big game challenge once this year. The team started the season with a 28-7 victory over then-ACC favorites Clemson in a rare college football Monday night game.

In fact, that 28-7 final score is the closest Duke has come to losing yet this year.

Notre Dame on the other hand is coming off a heartbreaking loss to highly ranked Ohio State. The Fighting Irish fell behind with just seconds left on the clock, when Ohio State punched it in the end zone with Notre Dame only fielding 10 players on defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Notre Dame: QB Sam Hartman. He played twice against Duke when he was at Wake Forest, throwing for six touchdowns with one interceptions while also running for two scores in the 2021 and 2022 matchups. Duke won the second of those in coach Mike Elko's debut season.

Duke: WR Jordan Moore. He's Leonard's top target and is coming off an eight-catch, 86-yard day that included a touchdown against UConn.

KEY MATCHUP

Duke's ground game against Notre Dame's run defense. The Fighting Irish are allowing 111.2 yards per game on the ground. That unit will face a versatile Duke attack that can move the ball on the ground with mobile quarterback Riley Leonard - who shrugged off a blitzer on a 44-yard touchdown run that highlighted the Week 1 upset of Clemson - along with running backs Jordan Waters, Jaquez Moore and Jaylen Coleman. That unit averages 200.5 yards on the ground, though it managed just 74 yards in last week's win at Connecticut.