Duke grad asks Durham DA to investigate rape claim against him

A prominent elected leader in Virginia is asking the Durham County District Attorney to investigate a woman's rape claim at Duke University in 2000.In an unusual legal strategy, Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has sent letters to prosecutors in Durham and Massachusetts, asking them to open a criminal investigation into sexual assault allegations against him.Fairfax has denied the allegations and says any investigations will find no wrongdoing."These allegations should be investigated by law enforcement in Boston and Durham," Fairfax's spokesperson said. "LG Fairfax has repeatedly requested an investigation, so he can clear his name. These letters detail the reasons for his persistent requests over the last four months."In copies of the letter obtained by news organizations, Fairfax's lawyers asked district attorney's offices to investigate "public and serious criminal" allegations made against Fairfax.In February, two women accused Fairfax of sexual assault.One of the women says he raped her at Duke University in 2000.The other said he made unwanted sexual contact with her at a 2004 Democratic National Convention.Fairfax previously asked the FBI to investigate the allegations.