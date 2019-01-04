Duke increasing security on campus after student was raped

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Duke University is taking security measures after a student said she was raped on campus last month.
Larry Moneta, Vice President for Student Affairs, sent an email to students detailing security arrangements on Central Campus.
He said there would be expanded security coverage throughout the area. That includes security personnel assigned to Central Campus, as well as police vehicular patrols. New cameras have also been installed in key areas.
Automatic door closures have been installed on entry doors to common rooms, and they are adding card readers to the doors of common rooms.
In mid-December, a student said she was asleep in a common room at the Central Campus Apartment Building on Pace Street when a man woke her up. She said the man threatened her with a knife and forced her to have sex.
At the time, students questioned how the man got in the building. Now, Duke University is increasing security in response to student concerns.
Duke also sent the following links to students for safety resources: Safety Tips & LiveSafe App