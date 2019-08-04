Take a breath: Duke psychologist offers advice for coping with news of mass shootings

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's normal to feel anxious and nervous after seeing the aftermath from Dayton and El Paso, and because of that, experts are speaking up to help anyone who may need assistance.
Psychologists say it's important to take a breath and think about what action you can take to express your feelings.
Dr. Robin Gurwitch, a psychologist at Duke University said children will take emotional cues from adults.
So it's important for adults to reassure children, and themselves, that they can continue living their lives.
"The likelihood that this is going to happen to us is still relatively small. It doesn't feel like it when we wake up to Dayton right after going to bed from El Paso," Gurwitch said. "But it is critical that we also say 'hey this is not going to change who we are. We are still going to go to the mall. We're still going to go to food festivals. But we're also going to do something actively.'"
Experts said writing, or contacting your local leader or members of congress are other forms of action. You can also seek professional help.
Sunday, a March for Our Lives Vigil is taking place in downtown Durham to honor and recognize the people killed and injured in the weekend rampage.
ABC News reports at least 29 are dead and 53 others are injured. There was only one suspect in each attack. The Dayton suspect was shot dead. The alleged shooter in El Paso is in custody.
