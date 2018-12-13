DURHAM (WTVD) --Duke police are investigating after a student said she was raped on campus Thursday morning.
The victim said between 1 and 3 a.m. she was asleep in a common room at the Central Campus Apartment Building on Pace Street when the attacker woke her up.
She said the man threatened her with a knife and forced her to have sex.
The victim described the predator as being about 25 years old. He was a white man with short brown hair and had a strong scent of perfume.
Students questioned Thursday how the man got in the building.
"I was kind of concerned how the perpetrator even got into the building," said resident Tara Maier. "Most of our buildings, as far as I know, they're all locked. You have to use your key card to open it up especially past 1 a.m. Obviously I don't know what happened, but that's very unfortunate that happened on campus."
Those with information are asked to call police at (919) 684-2444 or report anonymously with the Duke LiveSafe app or on the Duke Police website.