Duke police are investigating after a student said she was raped on campus Thursday morning.The victims said between 1 and 3 a.m. she was asleep in a common room at the Central Campus Apartment Building on Pace Street when the attacker woke her up.She said the man threatened her with a knife and forced her to have sex.Those with information are asked to call police at (919) 684-2444 or report anonymously with the Duke LiveSafe app or on the Duke Police website