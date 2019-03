DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Duke University grad student who was shot in a Costco parking lot earlier this month was there to meet someone he was exchanging messages with via an online buy, sell app.Search warrants show 25-year-old Ryan Ware was talking to the suspect, called "John," on the LetGo app.LetGo is a popular app where people can buy and sell items locally.Durham police have asked LetGo for the account information of the suspect, who is expected to be charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon.Ware was shot at the Costco on North Pointe Drive at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 10.He is a graduate student at Duke's Divinity School.Witnesses said they saw a grayish sedan drive away from the scene.If you have any information, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.