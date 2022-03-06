Sports

Rival UNC spoils Coach K's final game with win against No. 4 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina spoiled the emotional home finale of retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski at Cameron Indoor Stadium, beating fourth-ranked rival Duke 94-81 on Saturday night.

The day that was all about the coach who has 1,196 career victories and five NCAA championships abruptly turned into a season-defining performance for the Tar Heels, who played fearlessly in an extra rowdy arena and shot 59% after halftime.

By the final minutes, the Tar Heels (23-8, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) were stretched the lead to double figures, hitting clinching free throws and leaving the "Cameron Crazies" in disbelief that Krzyzewski's final home game after 42 years at the helm of Duke would end this way.

More than 90 former players attended and participated in a pregame ceremony that included a photo with the coach taken from high in the rafters.

Krzyzewski could only watch from his seat at the end, with UNC in firm control. And when the horn sounded, the Tar Heels mobbed each other to celebrate on the court, while Caleb Love - who overcame an 0-for-8 shooting start to score 15 of his 22 points after halftime - jawed at the Crazies.

Armando Bacot scored 23 points to lead UNC. Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 23 points for the Blue Devils (26-5, 16-4), who shot just 42%.
