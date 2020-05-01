Where can I donate plasma? Duke University Hospital expert answers your COVID-19 questions

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dr. Lisa Pickett, chief medical officer at Duke University Hospital, joined ABC11 for a live chat Thursday to discuss potential treatments and ongoing clinical trials in the battle against COVID-19. Watch the full session in the media player above.
With the increase in demand for COVID-19 patient blood plasma, does Duke have any plans to collect plasma from COVID survivors?
"We absolutely are and we've been touched by so many people reaching out and are enthusiastic about doing anything they can for someone else who is healing from a disease they've had. So, folks can actually e-mail Duke at covidplasma@duke.edu if they have an interest, we'd be happy to consider them."
While REMDESIVIR is not the miracle cure for COVID-19, it is showing promise by speeding the recovery of some COVID patients. Is Duke using this form of medication?
"We are, and I know you've heard a little bit from Dr. Wolf who is coordinating some of the trials that we are doing here at Duke with NIH.
So we're excited, although we don't know which of our patients have been in the placebo or drug arms, we know that everyone now is going to be receiving the drug and so we're hopeful that that will continue to improve our patients care and we're excited to hear nationally as that drug becomes more available.
It doesn't sound like it's the 'magical cure' but it certainly is one of the first things we have to offer to patients."
What does it take to determine how sick you get from COVID-19?
"We know that there are certain factors of the person exposed, are they older? Do they have underlying medical problems? Underlying lung disease? Or are they immunocompromised? Does their immune system work normally or not?
And then there are factors as to how much virus did they come into contact with, and I don't know if we know the specific number of particles but we know that anything we can do to decrease the exposure to any of the particles by wearing a mask, by keeping your hands clean and by staying out of the public. Particularly, if you're one of those people in those special categories that have a compromised immune system or elderly to keep you more protective and safe because it might take you less virus to make you sick or your response may be more overwhelming to that."
Are you heartened to see people following the CDC's guidelines of wearing masks in public?
"Oh, I'm delighted. I listen to the CDC, they're the best experts on what we should be doing. So when I am at work, I wear my Duke issued mask to help protect the people around me and when I'm out I wear my flower mask that I purchased as well for going to the grocery store and things like that.
And it does make me feel good because if people are wearing masks that's a sight that they understand that this is a serious disease and that they're probably doing other things like washing their hands and staying home if they're sick so that they are not exposing me and I am not exposing them. So I appreciate when people are very compliant and doing what their best to follow the CDC guidelines."
