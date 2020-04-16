Society

Boy at Duke Hospital gets memorable 10th birthday celebration from construction crew, medical staff

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Doctors, nurses and a construction crew worked together to pull off an amazing birthday surprise for a boy at Duke Hospital.

Reese, a patient at Duke, had a birthday recently and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, wasn't able to get the traditional pomp-and-circumstance for turning the big 1-0.

But it was still special and worthy of celebration.



Reese watched from his window as a construction crew lifted up a new bike by crane. A "Happy Birthday Reese" banner was unveiled.

Looked like a great birthday!
