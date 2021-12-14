$265M, 4-year construction project at Duke University Hospital is complete

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A brand new tower has opened at Duke University Hospital, giving pediatric patients and their families new rooms to spread out in and enjoy.The new tower is part of a $265 million construction project that began in 2017. All told, the project helped create 350 new beds inside Duke Central Tower."The expansion of space for pediatric care in the Duke Central Tower allows our team to provide an enhanced patient experience and for that, we're grateful," said Ann Reed, M.D., chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Duke University School of Medicine. "With the larger rooms, our care teams can provide services and therapies right in the room. We will be delivering our extraordinary care in an extraordinary new space. We hope this helps families feel more comfortable and supported during their time with us."The larger rooms are designed to be more comfortable, especially for overnight stays from family members. They also make it possible for some advanced medical equipment to be used right inside the room.Pediatric patients began moving into the larger rooms on Dec. 10.Adult patients are also able to take advantage of the new building. They were moved to other floors of the new central tower earlier in the year. Those rooms include units for oncology, transplants, orthopedics and neurosciences.