Health & Fitness

$265M, 4-year construction project at Duke University Hospital is complete

EMBED <>More Videos

Durham hospital moves pediatric patients into new $265M rooms

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A brand new tower has opened at Duke University Hospital, giving pediatric patients and their families new rooms to spread out in and enjoy.

The new tower is part of a $265 million construction project that began in 2017. All told, the project helped create 350 new beds inside Duke Central Tower.

"The expansion of space for pediatric care in the Duke Central Tower allows our team to provide an enhanced patient experience and for that, we're grateful," said Ann Reed, M.D., chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Duke University School of Medicine. "With the larger rooms, our care teams can provide services and therapies right in the room. We will be delivering our extraordinary care in an extraordinary new space. We hope this helps families feel more comfortable and supported during their time with us."

The larger rooms are designed to be more comfortable, especially for overnight stays from family members. They also make it possible for some advanced medical equipment to be used right inside the room.

Pediatric patients began moving into the larger rooms on Dec. 10.

Adult patients are also able to take advantage of the new building. They were moved to other floors of the new central tower earlier in the year. Those rooms include units for oncology, transplants, orthopedics and neurosciences.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamhealthhospitalduke universityconstruction
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC 3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries
Charlotte 14-year-old charged with shooting police officer
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Show More
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Rocky Mount catering business feeds QVC employees and first responders
More TOP STORIES News