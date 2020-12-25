Duke Blue Devils

Duke women end basketball season amid COVID-19 pandemic

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke women's basketball team has officially ended its season due to health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19. Despite the women's basketball cancellation, the men's basketball team will continue to play.

"The student-athletes on the Duke women's basketball team have made the difficult decision to conclude their current season due to safety concerns," said Michael Schoenfeld, Vice President for Public Affairs & Government Relations and Chief Communications Officer for Duke University. "We support their decision, as we have supported the choices made by all student-athletes at Duke during this unprecedented time. Duke will maintain our current schedule of competition in other sports and will continue to observe our rigorous health and safety protocols, which include daily testing for all student-athletes and are based on guidance from leading medical experts."




The Duke women's team has been on pause since Dec. 16 because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program's travel party.

The Blue Devils postponed games against Miami, N.C. State and UNC Wilmington. The team's next scheduled game was against Louisville on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamdurham countycollege basketballduke universityduke blue devilsbasketball
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
UNC, NC State football showcase strong hauls on signing day
While NC State basketball resumes, another Triangle team hits pause
Gonzaga Bulldogs, Baylor Bears remain atop AP men's college basketball Top 25; top 5 unchanged
Corbin, Travis help Florida St. end 3-game skid
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Human remains found near Nashville explosion, police say
PHOTOS: Central NC's cute newborn Christmas babies are here!
WEATHER: Christmas night could be the coldest night of 2020
LATEST: Christmas looks different amid COVID-19
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
ABC11 viewers pay rent for two families threatened with eviction
Fayetteville native, celebrity barber holds Christmas community giveback
Show More
ABC11 viewers donate $30k to keep families in their homes for Christmas
Retired Chapel Hill teacher writes letter seeking kidney donor
1 killed in single-car crash on Christmas Eve in Durham
Virtual Christmas Eve services doesn't change meaning of holiday
Standoff ends after man shoots at police in Durham
More TOP STORIES News