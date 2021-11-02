Traffic

1 adult killed, 2 kids injured when SUV slammed into dump truck in Harnett County

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The driver of an SUV died in a crash in Harnett County on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 24/27.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver of the SUV ran off the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line and slammed into an oncoming dump truck.

Two children were also in the SUV when the crash happened. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. their conditions have not been released.

Officials did not say if the dump truck driver was injured.
