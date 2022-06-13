fatal shooting

Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp holding about 150 children near Dallas

No children were hurt in the shooting at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, police said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp with 150 children

DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- Police shot and killed a person who had a gun Monday morning at a sports and fitness venue near Dallas where about 150 children were attending day camp, police said.

No children were hurt in the shooting at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, about 10 miles southwest of Dallas, police said.

Duncanville police spokeswoman Michelle Arias said several people called to report a person with a gun at the field house shortly after 8:40 a.m. Responding officers encountered the person and opened fire. The person was pronounced dead at a hospital later Monday morning.

Authorities have not yet identified the person or revealed any information about what led to the shooting.

All children attending the camp were moved to a nearby recreation center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dallaschildrenfatal shootingtexas newscampu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
1 person dead, 1 injured at graduation party in Bladen County
Man charged with murder in overnight Raleigh shooting
MI officer charged with murder after killing Black driver
Nigeria shooting at church leaves at least dozens dead
TOP STORIES
Triple-digit heat has doctors urging precaution
Raleigh company wants to release 100 cockroaches into your home
Wake County woman wins bronze medal in Special Olympics
Yellowstone flooding sweeps away bridge, washes out roads
Topsail Island beach becoming part of NC Civil Rights Trail
How to celebrate Juneteenth in central North Carolina
No satisfaction: Mick Jagger has COVID, Rolling Stones gig off
Show More
Philip Baker Hall, known for 'Hard Eight' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
Recession looming? Bear market hits Wall Street
Temperatures could feel like 110 degrees, heat advisory issued
Navy suspends training flights after string of crashes
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
More TOP STORIES News