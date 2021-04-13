Car hits, kills 10-year-old in Dunn; driver arrested on DWI charge

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 10-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a car in Dunn on Monday night.It happened on Jackson Road near Pope Road. Police said the young girl ran into the road to catch a dog.An oncoming car being driven by an 18-year-old stopped in time, but a second car swerved to try to miss the girl. That second count hit the girl and T-boned the first car.The driver of the second car, Ronald Alphonso Fox, 67, was charged with reckless driving, felony death by motor vehicle and DWI. Fox is currently being held in the Harnett County Jail.