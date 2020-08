UPDATE: Twelve-year-old Justin Lawrence has been located and he is OK. We appreciate the assistance in helping us to locate him. pic.twitter.com/rlFNMeB8hc — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) August 3, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 12-year-old boy who went missing while biking early Sunday morning has been found and is OK, according to Durham police.Justin Lawrence, 12, of Durham was originally reported missing after he was last seen riding his bicycle on Rondelay Drive around 10 a.m.Durham police thank the public for their assistance in finding him.