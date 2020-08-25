Durham 9-month-old found safe after kidnapping; Amber Alert canceled

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A baby who was kidnapped in Durham was found safe on Tuesday morning after a scary night.Nine-month-old Janyla Ruebin was found after a car was stolen Monday, according to Durham police. Ruebin was missing a little over three hours as she was found after 3 a.m.Durham officers responded to a kidnapping call around 12:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 2200 block of North Roxboro Street. A woman told officers she had stopped to pick up something and left the car running with Ruebin in the back seat. Police say the car involved was a Pontiac G6.Durham police say a suspect is in custody.An Amber Alert for Ruebin has been canceled. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.