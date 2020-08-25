Durham 9-month-old found safe after kidnapping; Amber Alert canceled

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A baby who was kidnapped in Durham was found safe on Tuesday morning after a scary night.

Nine-month-old Janyla Ruebin was found after a car was stolen Monday, according to Durham police. Ruebin was missing a little over three hours as she was found after 3 a.m.

Durham officers responded to a kidnapping call around 12:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 2200 block of North Roxboro Street. A woman told officers she had stopped to pick up something and left the car running with Ruebin in the back seat. Police say the car involved was a Pontiac G6.

Durham police say a suspect is in custody.

An Amber Alert for Ruebin has been canceled. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countykidnappingstolen cardurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Laura could become CAT 3 hurricane before hitting U.S.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Fayetteville
2020 RNC: GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings
Durham mom says her child with autism struggles with virtual learning
Your info could be at stake in social media giveaways
LATEST: NC State pauses athletics due to COVID-19 cluster within program
Sen Tim. Scott hails progress made in America on race in RNC speech
Show More
O2 Fitness says new data shows gyms aren't spreading COVID-19
President Trump takes jab at Gov. Cooper while in NC
Nikki Haley says 'America is not a racist country'
Students still paying for downtown living after classes move online
Cybersecurity experts issue warnings as schools begin remotely
More TOP STORIES News