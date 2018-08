A popular bakery in the Bull City opened a little late Wednesday morning after the store was vandalized.Scratch Baking at 2022 Chapel Hill Road posted a photo after someone threw a rock through a store window.Shattered glass could be seen all over the floor. No one was hurt but the thief, or thieves, made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.The bakery said the glass company was on its way and business would soon be back to normal.