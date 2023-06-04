WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival in Durham celebrates culture and hip hop music

WTVD logo
Sunday, June 4, 2023 1:21AM
Annual Bimbe festival in Durham celebrates culture, music
EMBED <>More Videos

Durham's 53rd annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival kicked off Saturday at Rocky Quarry Park.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham's 53rd annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival kicked off Saturday at Rocky Quarry Park.

The festival celebrated African and African American culture, arts, and traditions. It hosted dozens of vendors and live music from artists like KRS-One and Pete Pablo.

"So today we are here celebrating the 53rd anniversary of the Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival. It's also celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop," culture and community manager Mary Unterreiner said. "So we're super excited to be out here today celebrating that as well as African and African American culture."

Families at the event also enjoyed activities such as drum circles, arts and crafts, traditional storytelling, and more.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW