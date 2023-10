DURHAM, N.C. -- A tree service worker found a body this morning and now police are working to identify who it was.

At 8:04 a.m., the worker found the body in a wooded area on East End Avenue. A cause of death has not been determined at this time.

SEE ALSO: Autopsy shows UNC-Chapel Hill professor was shot seven times

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator C. Bernock at 919-560-4440 ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.