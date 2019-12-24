Durham Bojangles' robbed at gunpoint, manager's vehicle stolen

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Bojangles' restaurant was robbed when a manager was held at gunpoint in Durham on Tuesday morning, according to the Durham County Sheriff's Office.

The robbery happened around 1:49 a.m. on South Miami Boulevard when the manager was warming up his car and approached by a man in the parking lot. The man pulled out a gun and told him to go back inside the restaurant.

Once inside, the manager gave the man money from the safe. The suspect then left in the manager's vehicle, driven by a second suspect. There was no one else inside the restaurant at the time.

The vehicle was later found nearby.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Durham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0880.
