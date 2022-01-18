DURHAM -- On January 17, Book Harvest held its annual Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration.
Volunteers gathered at Durham Central Park to help organize thousands of books that will later be distributed to Triangle children in need.
ABC11 was proud to help kick off the drive with a donation of 5000 books on behalf of its parent company, Disney, and First Book.
In addition to the books, those that attended the celebration also enjoyed The Poetry Fox, Wool E. Bull, the Scrap Exchange, Mr. A's Beignets, free popcorn from Mad Popper, and more.
If you missed the event but would still like to donate, all books donated through January 31 will be counted in Book Harvest's official Dream Big book tally. Donations can be placed in their outdoor donation bins at 2501 University Drive in Durham.
Another successful Dream Big Book Drive
