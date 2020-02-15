Durham Bulls to extend protective netting at stadium

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Bulls plan to improve and extend protective netting at Durham Bulls Athletic Park before the 2020 season.
Durham Bulls officials said the netting will extend further down the foul lines to protect most sections in the lower seating bowl. The new netting will be material will be knotless and 95 percent see-through.
"Our mission is to create the best fan experience for every person who visits the DBAP," Mike Birling, Vice President of Baseball Operations Mike Birling. "Safety plays a large role in that experience and extending the netting will give our fans an added level of comfort."
The Bulls start the 2020 season with their home opener on Thursday, April 9.
For season memberships and group outings check here or call (919) 956-2855.
